Advertisement for Bids

Sealed bids will be received by the Mayor and Board of Alderpersons of the City of Newton at City Hall in Newton until 5 p.m. September 25, 2020, for the following surplus vehicle:

2007 Dodge Charger-

Minimum Bid $2,500.00

Vehicle can be viewed by appointment only by contacting Newton Police Department at 601-683-2041.

Jay Powell

Public Works Administrator

Publish Dates: September 16

& September 23