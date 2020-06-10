IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

ESTATE OF PATRICIA ANN LIONS SNOWDEN, DECEASED No. 2018-N0164

GEORGE T. HAYES, JR., Newton County Chancery Clerk, Administrator

V.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PATRICIA ANN LIONS SNOWDEN, DECEASED AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN ANY PROPERTY IN THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA ANN LIONS SNOWDEN, DECEASED, INTESTATE, Respondents

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: HEIRS AT LAW OF PATRICIA ANN LIONS SNOWDEN, DECEASED INTESTATE, WHOSE POST OFFICE AND STREET ADDRESS, AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY ARE UNKNOWN AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY IN THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA ANN LIONS SNOWDEN, DECEASED.

NOTICE TO RESPONDENT(S)

You have been made Respondents in the suit filed in this Court by George T. Hayes, Jr., Administrator, Petitioner, seeking a judicial determination of the heirs of Patricia Ann Lions Snowden, deceased intestate. Respondents other than you in this action are: none known. You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition to Determine Heirs of Patricia Ann Lions Snowden, Deceased Intestate, on the 30th day of October 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Newton County Chancery Courthouse in Decatur, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 10th day of September 2020.

/s/ George Hayes

George T. Hayes, Jr.,

Newton County Chancery Clerk

By: /s/ Suzanne Gressett

Deputy Clerk

Attorney for the Estate:

Edmund J. Phillips, Jr., LLC

Attorney at Law, MSB #4159

P.O. Box 178

Newton, MS 39345

Ph. (601) 683-3387

ejpjudge@yahoo.com

Publish Dates: Sept. 16,

Sept. 23 & Sept.30