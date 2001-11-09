SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF

NEWTON, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP AND CONSERVATORSHIP OF

MIKE EDMONDS, SR.

RESPONDENT

CIVIL ACTION NO. 20-134

MIKE “BUDDY” WAYNE

EDMONDS, JR.

PETITIONER

LINDA EDMONDS

SUMMONS

TO THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: LINDA EDMONDS

You have been made a Defendant in the civil action filed in this Court by the Petitioner(s) regarding full guardianship and full conservatorship of the Respondent. You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:00 a.m. on the 13th day of November, 2020 in the Courtroom of the Newton County Courthouse at Decatur, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for things ordered against you. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire. Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 2nd day of October 2020.

CHANCERY CLERK OF NEWTON

COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: Kimberly Harris

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Dates: October 7,

October 14 & October 21