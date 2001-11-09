INVITATION FOR BIDS

FOREST PRODUCTS FOR SALE

NOTICE

Sealed bids will be received by the Newton Municipal School District up to and no later than 10:00 a.m., October 27, 2020 for the right to cut and remove all timber, standing or down, designated for that purpose on:

Section 16, Township 6 North, Range 11 East Newton County, Mississippi. Before bids are submitted, full information concerning the material for sale, conditions of sale and submission of bids should be obtained from Marc Krider, Mississippi Forestry Commission Office, Forest, Mississippi, phone number 601-624-4209.

The right to reject any and all bids is reserved.

Publish Dates: October 7,

October 14 & October 21