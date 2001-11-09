PUBLIC NOTICE

OF INVITATION TO BID FOR

HUNTING AND FISHING LEASE

ON SIXTEENTH SECTION LANDS

To all persons interested in the following described forest land m Newton County, Mississippi, towit:

Section 16, Township 8 North, Range 11 East

All the forest land lying South of Pete Freeman Road and West of Spring Hill Road, less

and except 1.00 acre held under contract by Joe Freeman, containing 97.00 acres m/1, Newton County, Mississippi.

You are hereby notified that sealed bids to lease the Hunting and Fishing rights on the above described Sixteenth Section Lands, or lands in lieu thereof, may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of Union Public School District located at Post Office Box 445, Union, Mississippi 39365, on or before 6:00 p.m. on the 19th day of October 2020. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. All bids will be opened at 6:00 p.m. on the 19th day of October 2020, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board of Trustees of Union Public School District reserves the right to reduce the term and reject any bid less than $ 7 .00 per acre, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting and Fishing Lease to the highest bidder in the manner provided by law.

Union Public School District

Tyler Hansford, Superintendent

Publish Date: October 7

& October 14