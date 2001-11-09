IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
RODERICK HENDERSON PHILLIPS,
DECEASED CASE NO. 20-140
RODERICK M. PHILLIPS,
ADMINISTRATOR
PETITIONER V.
THE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RODERICK HENDERSON PHILLIPS, DECEASED RESPONDENTS
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: THE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RODERICK HENDERSON PHILLIPS
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Roderick M. Phillips, Plaintiff, individually and in his capacity as Administrator of the Estate of Roderick Henderson Phillips, Deceased, seeking to adjudicate heirship.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m., on the 13th day of November 2020, in the courtroom of the Newton County Chancery Courthouse at Decatur, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the things demanded in the petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire. Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court this the 22nd day of September 2020.
GEORGE T. HAYES, JR.
CHANCERY CLERK
By: Chrissie Buffington
PREPARED BY:
W. Lee Watt (MSB #6998)
Watt Firm PLLC
232 Market Street
Flowood, Mississippi 39232
Telephone: (601) 914-7320
Facsimile: (601) 914-7221
lwatt@wattfirm.com
ATTORNEY FOR
RODERICK M. PHILLIPS
Publication dates: October 7,
October 14 & October 21