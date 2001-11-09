IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

RODERICK HENDERSON PHILLIPS,

DECEASED CASE NO. 20-140

RODERICK M. PHILLIPS,

ADMINISTRATOR

PETITIONER V.

THE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RODERICK HENDERSON PHILLIPS, DECEASED RESPONDENTS

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: THE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RODERICK HENDERSON PHILLIPS

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Roderick M. Phillips, Plaintiff, individually and in his capacity as Administrator of the Estate of Roderick Henderson Phillips, Deceased, seeking to adjudicate heirship.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m., on the 13th day of November 2020, in the courtroom of the Newton County Chancery Courthouse at Decatur, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the things demanded in the petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire. Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court this the 22nd day of September 2020.

GEORGE T. HAYES, JR.

CHANCERY CLERK

By: Chrissie Buffington

PREPARED BY:

W. Lee Watt (MSB #6998)

Watt Firm PLLC

232 Market Street

Flowood, Mississippi 39232

Telephone: (601) 914-7320

Facsimile: (601) 914-7221

lwatt@wattfirm.com

ATTORNEY FOR

RODERICK M. PHILLIPS

Publication dates: October 7,

October 14 & October 21