CITY OF NEWTON

NOTICE OF TAX LEVY

FISCAL YEAR 2021

The governing authorities have made the Levy of Municipal Taxes upon each dollar of valuation assessed in the City of Newton, Mississippi for FY 2020 as follows: GENERAL FUND………………32 STREET IMPROVEMENT………3 TOTAL ………………………….35

This the 29TH day of September 2020

A millage rate of 34.14 mills will produce that same amount of Revenue from ad valorem taxes for the City of Newton as was

collected the prior year. The millage rate for the previous year was 35 mills.

Charlene Evans City Clerk

Publish Date: October 7