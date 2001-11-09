IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

JACOB HEMPHILL, AN ADULT;

LOGAN HEMPHILL, A MINOR, BY AND THROUGH HIS NATURAL FATHER AND ADULT NEXT FRIEND, JEFF HEMPHILL; AND MATTHEW HEMPHILL, A MINOR, BY AND THROUGH HIS NATURAL FATHER AND ADULT NEXT FRIEND, JEFF HEMPHILL; AS THE KNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW AND WRONGFUL DEATH BENEFICIARIES OF LADONNA GAIL SISTRUNK HEMPHILL, DECEASED PETITIONERS

VERSUS CAUSE NO. 20-183

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW AND WRONGFUL DEATH BENEFICIARIES OF LADONNA GAIL SISTRUNK HEMPHILL, DECEASED DEFENDANTS AMENDED SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NEWTON

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW AND WRONGFUL DEATH BENEFICIARIES OF LADONNA GAIL SISTRUNK HEMPHILL, DECEASED

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Petitioners Jacob Hemphill, an Adult, Logan Hemphill, a Minor, by and through his natural father and adult next friend, Jeff Hemphill, and Matthew Hemphill, a Minor, by and through his natural father and adult next friend, Jeff Hemphill, seeking an adjudication of the heirs-at-law and wrongful death beneficiaries of Ladonna Gail Sistrunk Hemphill, Deceased.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Sworn Petition for Determination of Heirs-at-Law and Wrongful Death Beneficiaries filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 13th day of November, 2020, in the courtroom of the Newton County Courthouse in Decatur, Newton County, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Sworn Petition for Determination of Heirs-at-Law and Wrongful Death Beneficiaries.

Please immediately contact Owen P. Terry, Esq., Post Office Box 2790, Madison, Mississippi 39130, (601) 355-3668, for further information, and appear at the Newton County Courthouse in Decatur, Mississippi, on the 13th day of November 2020, at 9:00 a.m., before the Honorable Robert M. Logan, Jr.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire. Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 29th day of September 2020.

GEORGE T. HAYES, JR.

CHANCERY CLERK

NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

By: Chrissie Buffington

Publish Dates: October 7,

October 14 & October 21