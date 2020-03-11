Legal Notice to Proposers

Legal Notice is hereby given that the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Newton will on October 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the City Hall in the City of Newton, Mississippi, open proposals on the following: Proposals for collection of solid waste for the City of Newton, Mississippi. Plans and Specifications are on file at City Hall. Contact City Clerk Charlene Evans. Proposals should be on file with the City Clerk of the City of Newton, Mississippi, on or before 12:00 p.m. on October 28, 2020. The right is hereby reserved by the City of Newton, Mississippi to reject any and all proposals. DONE BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF ALDERMEN OF THE CITY OF NEWTON, MISSISSIPPI, THIS THE 6th DAY OF October, 2020.

Publish Dates: October 14, October 21, & October 28