Director of City Services

The City of Newton is searching for a Director of City Services. The individual chosen for this position will have responsibility for the Public Works Department, Airport and building code enforcement. General areas of responsibility include operation and maintenance of the City's water treatment and sewer services, operation of the City Airport, and inspection of buildings. Additionally, the individual chosen will attend board meetings, work closely with City officials, assist with street and sanitation maintenance, assist with economic development projects, operate machinery, and within a specified time obtain certification in water and waste water as well as perform other duties as assigned. The City of Newton offers competitive wages, benefits and retirement. Interested applicants should apply by sending a letter of interest, resume and salary requirements to the City Clerk by delivering the same to City Hall at 203 East Church Street, Newton, MS 39345 or by mail to P.O. Box 300, Newton, MS 39345. Applications should be received no later than October 23, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. The City of Newton is an equal opportunity employer.

Publish Dates: October 14

& October 21