NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF ALDERMEN OF TOWN OF HICKORY, AS FOLLOWS:

1. That the Board of Aldermen hereby calls for a special election to fill the unexpired seat of the Ward 1 Alderman.

2. That the Board of Aldermen hereby sets the date of the special election for Tuesday, December 22, 2020 between the hours fo 7:00 A.M. and 7:00 P.M. at the usual polling location.

3. That the Board of Aldermen does hereby set the deadline for qualifying for Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. That further, pursuant to Mississippi Code, all candidates shall be required to secure a petition of not less than 15 qualified electors.

Publish Date: November 18,

November 24 & December 2