SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S

NOTICE OF SALE

WHEREAS, Randy D. Pruitt became justly indebted unto Community Bank, Ellisville, Mississippi (Community Bank, Ellisville, Mississippi, was merged into Community Bank of Mississippi by an Application for Amendment and Merger to the Charter of Incorporation which was approved by the Mississippi Secretary of State on January 1, 2018), and to secure said indebtedness, Randy D. Pruitt executed that certain deed of trust dated August 10, 2017, and filed for record on August 11, 2017, in Trust Book 420 at Page 689 of the records in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi; and

WHEREAS, Community Bank of Mississippi substituted William W. Simmons as trustee in the place of Bobby Knox, the said substitution being made in an instrument dated September 3, 2019, and filed for record on September 6, 2019, in the aforesaid Chancery Clerk’s office in Trust Book 441 at Page 452, said instrument appointing the undersigned as Substituted Trustee in the aforesaid deed of trust by virtue of the authority contained therein and granting to the said Substituted Trustee full power in said deed of trust, together with all of the rights, title and privileges thereunto belonging; and

WHEREAS, a default has been made in the payment of the said indebtedness; and WHEREAS, Community Bank of Mississippi, has directed the undersigned to execute this trust in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust aforesaid;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, William W. Simmons, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will, within legal hours on the 9th day of December, 2020, at the North front door of the County Courthouse of Newton County, Mississippi, at Decatur, Mississippi, offer for sale and sell at public auction and outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the following described land and property situated in the County of Newton, State of Mississippi, to-wit:

Start at the Southwest corner of the E 1/2 of Lot 15, Block 1, Tatum Addition to the Town of Newton, according to a plat on file in the Chancery Clerk’s office at Decatur, Mississippi, and run thence S 89 degrees 15' 53" E, 95.44 feet along the North right-of-way line of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive to the point of beginning; thence run N 00 degrees 46' 12" E, 149.95 feet; thence S 89 degrees 15' 53" E, 95.44 feet; thence S 00 degrees 46' 12" W, 149.95 feet to the North right-of-way line of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive; thence N 89 degrees 15' 53" W, 95.44 feet along the North right-of-way line of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive to the point of beginning. The herein described property contains 0.33 acre, more or less, and is situated in the East 1/2 of Lot 16 and the West 1/2 of Lot 17 of Block 1, Tatum Addition to Newton, Mississippi in the S 1/2 of Section 34, T6N, R11E, City of Newton, Newton County, Mississippi.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

Commence at the Southwest corner of the East 1/2 of Lot 15, Block 1, Tatum Addition to the Town of Newton, Mississippi and run thence S 89 degrees 15' 33" E, 95.44 feet along the North right-of-way line of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive to the point of beginning; Thence run N 00 degrees 46' 12" E, 149.95 feet; thence S 89 degrees 15' 33" E, 0.71 feet; thence S 00 degrees 42' 06" E, 150.00 feet to a point on the North right-of-way line of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive; thence N 89 degrees 15' 53" W, 4.56 feet along the North right-of-way line of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive to the point of beginning. The herein described property contains 0.01 acre, more or less and is situated in Lots 15, 16 and 17 of Block 1, Tatum Addition to the Town of Newton, being in Section 34, 6N, R11E, City of Newton, Newton County, Mississippi.

I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee.

WITNESS my signature this the 18th day of November, 2020.

WILLIAM W. SIMMONS

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE

WILLIAM W. SIMMONS

(MB #99237)

Glover, Young, Hammack,

Walton & Simmons, PLLC

1724-A 23rd Avenue

Post Office Drawer 5514

Meridian, Mississippi 39302-5514

Telephone: (601) 693-1301

Telecopier: (601) 693-1363

Publish Dates: November 18,

November 25 & December 2