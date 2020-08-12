NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE OF EXECUTRIX TO CREDITORS OF REECE HELBERT, DECEASED

The undersigned having been appointed the Co-Executors of the estate of Reece Helbert by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi in Cause No. 20-159 upon the docket of said Court, on the 17th day of August, 2020, and Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on September 23, 2020, hereby gives notice to all persons having any claims against the said estate to have the same probated and registered according to law by the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or the same shall be forever barred.

This the 11th day of November, 2020.

_/s/ Richard Bell

RICHARD BELL

/s/ Rachell Helbert

RACHELL HELBERT

MAYO LAW FIRM, PLLC

P. O. BOX 218

NEWTON, MS 39345

601-683-7888

Publish Dates: November 18,

November 25 & December 2