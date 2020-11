IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF BONNIE RUTH ROBINSON

DECEASED

IRISH ROBINSON AND

MICHAEL EVANS

VS.

CAUSE NO. 20-235

THEDDIAUS ROBINSON

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE HEIRSHIP OF

BONNIE RUTH ROBINSON

DECEASED

PROCESS BY PUBLICATION YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED TO SUMMONS:

Any and all persons or parties who are interested in or claim any right, title or interest as heirs of Bonnie Ruth Robinson, deceased, in her estate including, but not limited to, the unknown heirs-at-law of Bonnie Ruth Robinson, if they be living and not to be found therein after diligent search and inquiry and whose places of residence, post office and street and house addresses are unknown after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same, and if dead, their unknown devisees, executors, administrators or legal representatives are not to be found after diligent search and inquiry, and whose places of residence, post offices, and street and house addresses are unknown after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same. You have been made defendants in the lawsuit filed in the Court by Irish Robinson and Michael Evans, Petitioners in the Petition for Determination of Heirship of Bonnie Ruth Robinson, deceased.

IF TO BE FOUND IN THIS COUNTY, to be and appear before the Honorable Robert M. Logan, of the Chancery Court of Newton County, at a court to be held at the Scott County Courthouse, Forest, Mississippi, therein on the 18th day of December, 2020, 9:00 a.m. next, then and there to show cause, if any they can why they should be declared to be the sole and only heirs-at-law of Bonnie Ruth Robinson, deceased, according to law and further to do and suffer such things as shall be considered and ordered by the Court aforesaid in the premises, and have then and there this writ, with an endorsement thereon to the manner in which you shall have been served.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action on the date and time as set forth hereinabove before the Honorable Robert M. Logan, in the Chancery Court of Scott County in Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 6th day of November, 2020..

/s/George Hayes

George Hayes

Chancery Clerk of

Newton County, MS

BY: Chrissie Buffington

Publish Dates: November 18,

November 25 & December 2