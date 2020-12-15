IN THE CHANCERY COURT

OF NEWTON COUNTY

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TIMOTHY WALKER

PLAINTIFF

VS.

CHARZETTA NORMAN WALKER

DEFENDANT

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: CHARZETTA NORMAN WALKER

You have been made a Party in the suit filed in this Court by Timothy Walker, Plaintiff, seeking custody fo the minor child E.O.W. There are no other Defendants in this action.

You are summoned to appear and defend against said Petition for Custody, before Judge Robert Logan at 9:00 A.M., on the 22nd day of January 2021, in the Newton County Chancery Courthouse in Decatur, Mississippi, located at 92 W Broad Street, Decatur, MS 39327 and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgement can be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition for Custody.

You are not required to file an Answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 19th day of November 2020.

GEORGE T. HAYES

CLERK OF THE

CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

P.O. Box 68

Decatur, MS 39327

BY: Chrissie Buffington, D.C.

Publish Dates: November 25,

December 2 & December 9