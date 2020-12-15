IN THE CHANCERY COURT
OF NEWTON COUNTY
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TIMOTHY WALKER
PLAINTIFF
VS.
CHARZETTA NORMAN WALKER
DEFENDANT
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: CHARZETTA NORMAN WALKER
You have been made a Party in the suit filed in this Court by Timothy Walker, Plaintiff, seeking custody fo the minor child E.O.W. There are no other Defendants in this action.
You are summoned to appear and defend against said Petition for Custody, before Judge Robert Logan at 9:00 A.M., on the 22nd day of January 2021, in the Newton County Chancery Courthouse in Decatur, Mississippi, located at 92 W Broad Street, Decatur, MS 39327 and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgement can be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition for Custody.
You are not required to file an Answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 19th day of November 2020.
GEORGE T. HAYES
CLERK OF THE
CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
P.O. Box 68
Decatur, MS 39327
BY: Chrissie Buffington, D.C.
Publish Dates: November 25,
December 2 & December 9