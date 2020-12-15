NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE OF EXECUTRIX TO CREDITORS OF FREDA S. SMITH, DECEASED

The undersigned having been appointed the Executor of the estate of Freda S. Smith by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi in Cause No. 20-236, upon the docket of said Court, on the 12th day of November, 2020, and Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on the 13th day of November, 2020, hereby give notice to all persons having any claims against the said estate to have the same probated and registered according to law by the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or the same shall be forever barred.

This the 18th day of November, 2020.

/s/Leotis Smith

LEOTIS SMITH

MAYO LAW FIRM, PLLC

P. O. BOX 218

NEWTON, MS 39345

601-683-7888

Publish Dates: November 25,

December 2 & December 9