IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

RALPH ROSS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

ANGELA MARIE WALKER ROSS

DEFENDANT

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: ANGELA MARIE WALKER ROSS, who is either a non-resident of the State of Mississippi or a resident of Mississippi not to be found therein after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain same.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by RALPH ROSS, Plaintiff, in this cause.

A hearing on the relief sought through the Complaint is set for the 22nd day of January 2021. You are hereby NOTIFIED that you should be and PERSONALLY APPEAR before the Chancery Court in and for the Second District of the State of Mississippi at the Newton County Courthouse in the City of Decatur, Mississippi, on the 22nd day of January 2021 at 9:00 o’clock AM to show cause, if any you can, why the relief sought should not be granted.

Issued under my hand and seal of this Court, this the 19th day of November 2020.

George Hayes

Chancery Clerk of Newton County

P.O. Box 630, Courthouse

Forest, Mississippi 39074

By: Chrissie Buffington

Deputy Clerk

Publication Dates: November 25, December 2 & December 9