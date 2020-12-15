NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATOR TO CREDITORS OF ROGER DAVID YORKS, DECEASED

The undersigned having been appointed the Administrator of the estate of Roger David Yorks by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi in Cause No. 20-233, upon the docket of said Court, on the 6th day of November, 2020, and Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on the 12th day of November, 2020, hereby give notice to all persons having any claims against the said estate to have the same probated and registered according to law by the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or the same shall be forever barred.

This the 19th day of November, 2020.

/s/David Mabry

DAVID MABRY

MAYO LAW FIRM, PLLC

P. O. BOX 218

NEWTON, MS 39345

601-683-7888

Publish Dates: November 25,

December 2 & December 9