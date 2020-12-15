NOTICE OF SALE

ABANDONED STRUCTURE

WHEREAS, in accordance with Section 29-3-77, the Board of Trustees of Union Public School District does hereby advertise for sale and abandoned structure located at 12131 Road 127, Union, Mississippi 39365.

WHEREAS, The Board of Trustees of Union Public School District reserves the right to reject all bids.

WHEREAS, if a bid is accepted, the Board of Trustees of Union Public School District will permit the high bidder the option to remove the structure from the 16th section property.

WHEREAS, the high bidder chooses to reside in the structure a residential lease contract must be executed with the Board of Trustees of in accordance with the statutory requirements.

WHEREAS, all bids must represent payment in full for the purchase price of the structure and shall be received by Union Public School District, located at 101 Forest Street, Union, Mississippi 39365, on or before 11:00 a.m. on December 14, 2020.

WHEREAS, all bids must include a certified check representing the full purchase price of the structure.

Publish Dates: November 25,

December 2 & December 9, 2020