IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY
MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF BRIANNA REESE BELL, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-cv-00062 PL
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on November 09, 2020, Order Appointing Administrator and Granting Letters of Administration was filed by the Chancery Court of Montgomery County, Mississippi, to Brian Bell, Administrator of the Estate of Brianna Reese Bell, Deceased. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or not, against this Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the Court within ninety (90) days following the date of the first publication of this Notice, otherwise their claims will be forever barred. Respectfully submitted,
BRIAN BELL
Administrator
By His Attorney:
Date: December 17, 2020
/s/PATRICK WOOTEN
OF COUNSEL:
Patrick S. Wooten, Bar #9779
SCHWARTZ & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
162 E. Amite Street
Jackson, MS 39201
Telephone: 601-988-8888
Facsimile: 601-353-0217
pwooten@1call.org
Publish Date: December 23