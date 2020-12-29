IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY

MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF BRIANNA REESE BELL, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 20-cv-00062 PL

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on November 09, 2020, Order Appointing Administrator and Granting Letters of Administration was filed by the Chancery Court of Montgomery County, Mississippi, to Brian Bell, Administrator of the Estate of Brianna Reese Bell, Deceased. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or not, against this Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the Court within ninety (90) days following the date of the first publication of this Notice, otherwise their claims will be forever barred. Respectfully submitted,

BRIAN BELL

Administrator

By His Attorney:

Date: December 17, 2020

/s/PATRICK WOOTEN

OF COUNSEL:

Patrick S. Wooten, Bar #9779

SCHWARTZ & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

162 E. Amite Street

Jackson, MS 39201

Telephone: 601-988-8888

Facsimile: 601-353-0217

pwooten@1call.org

Publish Date: December 23