IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

ANTONIO TERRELL HOYE PLAINTIFF

VS. CAUSE NO. 20-256

TOM COLE ESTATE C/O EDDIE BROWN, NEWTON COUNTY

BY AND THROUGH CHANCERY CLERK OF NEWTON COUNTY’S OFFICE, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE BY AND THROUGH LYNN FITCH, NEWTON COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY BY AND THROUGH STEVEN KILGORE and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

HAVING OR CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN PROPERTY BELOW

DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Any and all person or persons or legal entities having or claiming any interest, legal or equitable, in and to the following described real property:

LT 5 W MIMOSA ST LS 150’ WENDBLK

8S/SADD, Sec. 34 Twn. 06N Rng.11E, .80 Acre

Deed Book 112, Page 383

PPIN No. 5212-00, Parcel No. 057O-34-03-021.0

MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS:

Beginning at the NW corner of Lot 5 in Block 8 of and according to Southside Addition to the Town of Newton, as per map or plat thereof of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi, and run thence East 150 feet for beginning corner; thence run South to the South line of said Lot 5, thence run East along the South line of said Lot 5 for 140 feet, thence run North to the North line of said Lot 5, thence run West 140 feet to beginning corner. It being the purpose and intent by this description to cover and convey all that part of said Lot 5 in Block 8 Southside Addition not heretofore sold and conveyed to Tom Cole and Willie Ann Boyd. All being in the Town of Newton, County of Newton and State of Mississippi.

AND ALSO:

The East 206 feet of Lot Five (5) Block Eight (8), Southside Addition, Towns of Newton, Mississippi, more particularly described as beginning at the Northeast Corner of said Lot Five (5), thence along the Eastern line of said Lot to the Southeast Corner, thence West along the Southern line of said Lot 206 Feet, thence North to the Northern line of said Lot, thence East 206 Feet to point of beginning, all in Lot Five (5), Block Eight (8), Southside Addition, Town of Newton, Mississippi, and including the Lot formerly sold to Tom Cole.

A complaint has been filed against you to initiate a civil action to confirm tax title in said land and to establish Plaintiff’s claim to said property and to cancel all claims and clouds against title in favor of Plaintiff. You are required to mail or hand deliver a copy of a written answer, either admitting or denying each allegation in the Complaint, to Brian D. Mayo, Mayo Law Firm, PLLC, Plaintiff’s attorneys, whose address is P. O. Box 218, Newton, Mississippi 39345.

YOUR ANSWER MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 23rd DAY OF December, 2020, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR ANSWER IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Answer with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 11th day of December, 2020.

/s/ George T. Hayes

GEORGE T. HAYES

Clerk, Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi

BY: /s/ Chrissie Buffington

Publish Dates: December 23,

December 30 & January 6