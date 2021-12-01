IN THE CHANCERY COURT

OF NEWTON COUNTY

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

FAMILY R PROPERTIES

PLAINTIFF VS.

CAUSE NO.20-260

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI; NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI;

MICHAEL MOUTON JR, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS AND

CORPORATIONS HAVING OR CLAIMING LEGAL OR EQUITABLE

INTEREST IN AND TO THE REAL PROPERTY AND FOLLOWING

DESCRIBED LAND SOLD FOR TAXES ON AUGUST 25, 2008,

PT W2 SE S OF RD, NO:043R-32-00-016.00, S-T-R: 32-07N-11EE,

PPIN 2158 YR 2007 DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS AND CORPORATIONS HAVING OR CLAIMING LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN AND TO THE REAL PROPERTY AND FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND SOLD FOR TAXES ON AUGUST 25, 2008,

PT W2 SE S OF RD, NO:043R-32-00-016.00, S-T-R: 32-07N-11E,

PPIN 2158 YR 2007

WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Family R Properties, seeking confirmation of tax title. Defendants other than you in this action are State of Mississippi, Newton County, Mississippi, Michael Mouton Jr, and all other persons, firms and corporations having or claiming legal or equitable interest in and to the real and following described land sold for taxes on AUGUST 25, 2008,

PT W2 SE S OF RD, NO:043R-32-00-016.00, S-T-R: 32-07N-11E, PPIN 2158 YR 2007

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to J. Tyler McCaughn, J. Tyler McCaughn, PLLC, the attorney for the Plaintiff, whose post office address is P. O. Box 28, Newton, Mississippi 39345, and whose street address is 500 Decatur Street, Newton, Mississippi 39345. YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NO LATER THAN THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM DECEMBER 23, 2020 WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT. You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward. Issued under my hand and the seal of said County, this the 15th day of December, 2020.

George Hayes

Chancery Clerk of

Newton County, Mississippi

BY: Suzanne Gressett D.C.

Publish Dates: December 23,

December 30 & January 6, 2021