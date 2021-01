Notice

Spanky’s Storage Company, Inc. will be auctioning the contents of the following storage units on Friday, January 15, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at 921 E Jackson Rd, Union, MS: Unit # 66 Mike Malone, # 4 Tawana Hunter. Call 601-774-9432 prior to auction to make sure debt hasn’t settled.

Robert W. Carleton III

Spankys Storage Co

601-774-9432 Office

601-934-6129 Cell

Publish Dates: January 6

& January 13