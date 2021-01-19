NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed proposals for the construction of 2020 DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS (Re-bid) will be received by the Town of DECATUR at the Town Hall, 66 7TH STREET, DECATUR, MS 39327 until 10:00 a.m. local time on February 9, 2021, and immediately thereafter will be opened and publicly read. The work to be done consists generally of: Drainage Improvements to the Town of Decatur including: New Curb & Gutter, Concrete Curb Inlets, Concrete Culverts, Asphalt Paving, and related items. Specifications may be obtained from Fontaine Engineering 107 E. Donald Street Ste. 9; Quitman, Mississippi, 39355, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday for a deposit of $150.00 per set non-refundable. A copy of the Specifications may be examined at: The Town Hall, Decatur, Mississippi. Each bid shall be accompanied by a Certified Check on a solvent bank or a Bidder's Bond issued by a Surety Company licensed to operate in the State of Mississippi, in the amount of 5% of the total bid price, as a guarantee that if the bid is accepted, the Bidder will enter into a con-tract and execute the Performance and Payment Bonds in the form and within the time specified. The successful Bidder will be required to execute a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the Contract, issued by a Surety Company licensed to operate in the State and shall be named in the current list of "Companies Holding Certificates of Authority as Acceptable Sureties on Federal Bonds and as Acceptable Reinsuring Companies" as published in Circular 570 (amended) by the Audit Staff Bureau of Accounts, U.S. Treasury Department. Each Bidder shall have a Certificate of Responsibility to bid on contracts for public projects in which the bid price exceeds $50,000.00 and for private projects in which the bid price exceeds $100,000.00 as required by the laws of the State of Mississippi. Each Bidder shall show on the outside of the envelope containing his bid: his current certificate of responsibility number and expiration date or if applicable, a statement certifying that the bid enclosed does not exceed $50,000.00 for a public project or $100,000.00 for a private project. Failure to show these items on the outside of the envelope containing the bid will result in the bid being returned to Bidder unopened. No Bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of sixty (60) days after date of actual bid opening, without Owner's consent. The Town of Decatur reserves the right to reject any or all proposals received, to waive any informalities in the bids received, and to accept any proposal which is deemed most favorable to the Town of Decatur. Funding for this project is through the Small Municipalities and Limited Population Counties Grant Program. All bidders shall conform to any federal and state requirements stipulated for this program.

BY: Mayor David Marshall

Town of Decatur, Mississippi

Publication Dates:

06 January 2021

13 January 2021