IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

KEITH DAVIS, DECEASED

NO. 20-219

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KEITH DAVIS, DECEASED

To: Any and all persons or parties who are interested in or claim any right, title or interest as heirs-at-law of Keith Davis, deceased, in his estate including, but not limited to, the unknown heirs-at-law of Keith Davis, if they be living and not to be found therein after diligent search and inquiry and whose places of residence, post office and street and house addresses are unknown after diligent street search and inquiry to ascertain the same, and if dead, their unknown devisees, executors, administrators or legal representatives who are not to be found after diligent search and inquiry, and whose places of residence, post offices, and street and house addresses are unknown after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same. You have been made defendants in the suit filed in this Court by Irish Jones, Petitioner, in the Petition to Determine Heirs of Keith Davis, deceased. YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action on the 19th day of February, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. before the Honorable Robert M. Logan, in the Courtroom of the Newton County Courthouse in Decatur, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire. Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 7th day of January, 2021.

George Hayes

Chancery Clerk of

Newton County, MS

By: /s/ Chrissie Buffington

Deputy Clerk

Publish Dates: January 13,

January 20 & January 27