NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NEWTON

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 30, 2018, executed by AMANDA SMITH PILGRIM, JEFFERY SCOTT PILGRIM, conveying certain real property therein described to W. STEWART ROBISON, as Trustee, for DITECH FINANCIAL LLC, Original Beneficiary, to secure the indebtedness therein described, as same appears of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi filed and recorded June 12, 2018, in Deed Book 429, Page 84 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was transferred and assigned to The Bank of New York Mellon, as Indenture Trustee, for Mid-State Capital Corporation 2010-1 Trust; and

WHEREAS, Rubin Lublin, LLC has been appointed as Substitute Trustee; and

NOW, THEREFORE, the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee shall, on February 9, 2021 within the lawful hours of sale between 11:00AM and 4:00PM at the front door of the Courthouse proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Newton County, Mississippi, to wit:

COMMENCING AT THE SE CORNER OF THE N ½ OF THE N ½ OF THE SE ¼ IF THE SW ¼ OF SECTION 13, TOWNHIP 8 NORTH, RANGE 10 EAST, AND RUN WEST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LANDS, 420 FEET FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING; RUN THENCE WEST, 210 FEET; RUN THENCE NORTH, 210 FEET; RUN THENCE EAST, 210 FEET; RUN THENCE SOUTH, 210 FEET; MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. BEING ONE ACRE, MORE OR LESS, IN NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.

AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS:

DESCRIPTION: COMMENCE AT A FOUND IRON PIN AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE N ½ OF THE N ½ OF THE SE ¼ OF THE SW ¼ OF SECTION 13, T8N, R10E, NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, AND RUN THENCE WEST 420.00 FEET TO A SET IRON PIN SAID POINT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING: THENCE RUN NORTH, 210 FEET TO A SET IRON PIN; THENCE WEST, 210.00 FEET TO A SET IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH, 210.00 FEET TO A SET IRON PIN; THENCE EAST, 210.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THE HEREIN DESCRIBED PROPERTY CONTAINS 1.01 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND IS SITUATED IN THE N ½ OF THE N ½ OF THE SE ¼ OF THE SW ¼ OF SECTION 13, T8N, R10E, NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.

DRIVEWAY EASEMENT DESCRIPTION: COMMENCE AT A FOUND IRON PIN AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE N ½ OF THE N ½ OF THE SE ¼ OF THE SW ¼ OF SECTION 13, T8N, R10E, NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, AND RUN THENCE WEST 420.00 FEET TO A SET IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 32.67 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF AN EXISTING DRIVEWAY SAID POINT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE CENTERLINE OF A 30 FOOT DRIVEWAY EASEMENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF EGRESS AND INGRESS, BEING 15 FEET LEFT OF AND 15 FEET RIGHT OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED CENTERLINE OF SAID EXISTING DRIVE: S67°44`17"E, 39.89 FEET; EAST 155.48 FEET; N76°39`17"E, 110.86 FEET; N87°38`49"E, 57.78 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF ERIN-LUCERN ROAD, SAID POINT BEING THE POINT OF TERMINUS.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 3534 ERIN LUCERN RD, UNION, MS 39365. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

