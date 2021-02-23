IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

LINDSEY GARRARD

PETITIONER

VS.

CAUSE NO. 2016-N0217

KENNETH MEASELL

RESPONDENT

RULE 81(d)

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Kenneth Measell, whose current physical whereabouts are unknown after diligent search and inquiry.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Lindsey Garrard for contempt and modification of child support and custody. You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition at 9:00 a.m. on the 5th day of March, 2021, in the courtroom of the Jasper County Chancery Courthouse in Bay Springs, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of this Court, this the 28th day of January, 2021.

George T. Hayes, Chancery Clerk

Newton County, Mississippi

BY: Chrissie Buffington, D.C.

Publish Dates: February 3,

February 10 & February 17