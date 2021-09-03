IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN RE: THE MATTER OF:
D.L.P., UNMARRIED MINOR
PEDRO LUCAS PABLO
PETITIONER
V. CAUSE NO. 20-0273(RML)
DIEGO LUCAS FELIPE
RESPONDENT
RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: Diego Lucas Felipe
Whereabouts unknown
You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Pedro Lucas Pablo, Petitioner, seeking guardianship of your child, D.L.P. a male child born on Jan. 12, 2002.
YOU ARE SUMMONED to appear and defend against said Complaint at 9:00 AM on the 23rd day of April 2021 in the courtroom of the Chancery Court of Newton County, at the Courthouse located at 92 West Broad St., MS 39327 and in case of your failing to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or things demanded in the Complaint or Petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings, but you may do so if you so desire.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, on this the 8th day of February 2021.
GEORGE HAYES, JR.
NEWTON COUNTY
CHANCERY CLERK
DECATUR, MS
BY: Chrissie Buffington D.C.
Publish Dates: February 17,
February 24 & March 3, 2021