IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN RE: THE MATTER OF:

D.L.P., UNMARRIED MINOR

PEDRO LUCAS PABLO

PETITIONER

V. CAUSE NO. 20-0273(RML)

DIEGO LUCAS FELIPE

RESPONDENT

RULE 81 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Diego Lucas Felipe

Whereabouts unknown

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Pedro Lucas Pablo, Petitioner, seeking guardianship of your child, D.L.P. a male child born on Jan. 12, 2002.

YOU ARE SUMMONED to appear and defend against said Complaint at 9:00 AM on the 23rd day of April 2021 in the courtroom of the Chancery Court of Newton County, at the Courthouse located at 92 West Broad St., MS 39327 and in case of your failing to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or things demanded in the Complaint or Petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings, but you may do so if you so desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, on this the 8th day of February 2021.

GEORGE HAYES, JR.

NEWTON COUNTY

CHANCERY CLERK

DECATUR, MS

BY: Chrissie Buffington D.C.

Publish Dates: February 17,

February 24 & March 3, 2021