ADVERTISEMENT

Request for Bids

The Mississippi Regional Housing Authority V is requesting sealed bids for Lawn Care Services for the Housing Authorities Properties in developments Amp-1 & AMP-2 covering multiple properties. Bids will be received until 11:00 A.M., March 15th, 2021 at the Housing Authority Administrative office located at 298 Northside Dr., Newton, MS 39345. Bid specifications may be obtained by contacting Richard Taylor by email at (richard@jwtconsultinginc.com), by phone at (662-664-4619), or directly from the Housing Authority Administrative Office. The Mississippi Regional Housing Authority V does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin or age.

Dated this the 10th day of February, 2021.

Mississippi Regional

Housing Authority V

Sonda Davis, Executive Director

Publish dates: February 17

& February 24, 2021