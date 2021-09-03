IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
NASTASSIA KINISKI WESLEY BENDER
PLAINTIFF
VS
CIVIL ACTION FILE NUMBER 21-CV-16
D’ANTE’ MARQUEZ BENDER
DEFENDANT
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: D’ANTE’ MARQUEZ BENDER, who is either a non-resident of the State of Mississippi or a resident of Mississippi not to be found therein after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain same.
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by NASTASSIA KINISKI WESLEY BENDER, Plaintiff, in this cause.
A hearing on the relief sought through the Complaint is set for the 30th day of APRIL, 2021. You are hereby NOTIFIED that you should be and PERSONALLY APPEAR before the Chancery Court in and for the Second District of the State of Mississippi at the Newton County Courthouse in the city of Decatur, Mississippi, on the 30th day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 AM to show cause, if any you can, why the relief sought should not be granted.
Issued under my hand and seal of this Court, this the 5th day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
George Hayes
Chancery Clerk for
NEWTON County
P.O. Box 6320, Courthouse
Forest, Mississippi 39074
BY: Suzanne Gressett; Deputy Clerk
TODD W. SOREY
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
P.O. BOX 1234
FOREST, MS 39074
601-469-5200
Publish Dates: February 17,
February 24 & March 3