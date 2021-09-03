IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

NASTASSIA KINISKI WESLEY BENDER

PLAINTIFF

VS

CIVIL ACTION FILE NUMBER 21-CV-16

D’ANTE’ MARQUEZ BENDER

DEFENDANT

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: D’ANTE’ MARQUEZ BENDER, who is either a non-resident of the State of Mississippi or a resident of Mississippi not to be found therein after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain same.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by NASTASSIA KINISKI WESLEY BENDER, Plaintiff, in this cause.

A hearing on the relief sought through the Complaint is set for the 30th day of APRIL, 2021. You are hereby NOTIFIED that you should be and PERSONALLY APPEAR before the Chancery Court in and for the Second District of the State of Mississippi at the Newton County Courthouse in the city of Decatur, Mississippi, on the 30th day of APRIL, 2021 at 9:00 AM to show cause, if any you can, why the relief sought should not be granted.

Issued under my hand and seal of this Court, this the 5th day of FEBRUARY, 2021.

George Hayes

Chancery Clerk for

NEWTON County

P.O. Box 6320, Courthouse

Forest, Mississippi 39074

BY: Suzanne Gressett; Deputy Clerk

TODD W. SOREY

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

P.O. BOX 1234

FOREST, MS 39074

601-469-5200

Publish Dates: February 17,

February 24 & March 3