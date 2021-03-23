IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

ALMA ETOILE RICE, DECEASED

REV. ANDREW L. CHESNEY

PETITIONER

NO. 2019-N0187

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: All unknown heirs at law of Alma Etoile Rice, deceased

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Rev. Andrew L. Chesney, Petitioner. Petitioner seeks the determination that the only rightful heirs at law of Alma Etoile Rice, deceased, under the laws of descent and distribution of the State of Mississippi are Andrew L. Chesney,

Donald Chesney, Larry Chesney, Randy Chesney, Carol Vance, William Pierce, Nina Posey, Bobby Pierce, Kenneth Breland, Allen Collins, Faye Walker, Judy Bryan, Barbara Reynolds, Ronald Collins,

Donald Collins, Allie Mae Munn, Penny Matlock, and all unknown heirs at law of Alma Etoile Rice.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 O'Clock A.M. on the 16th day of April, 2021, in the courtroom of the Scott County Courthouse at Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 19th day of February, 2021.

George Hayes

Chancery Clerk of

Newton County, MS

By: /s/ Chrissie Buffington, DC

Publish Dates: March 3,

March 10 & March 17