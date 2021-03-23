THE CHANCERY COURT OF

NEWTON COUNTY

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF DENNIS GRAY, III

CAUSE NO. 20-261

BARRY GRAY

PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Testamentary having been granted on the 19th day of February 2021, by Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Barry Gray upon the Estate of Dennis Gray, III, deceased, notice is hereby given to al persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law wihtin ninety (90) days from the date or they will be forever barred.

THIS, the 19th day of February 2021.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Barry Gray

Barry Gray-Administrator

Prepared by:

WADE WHITE

Attorney at Law

501 Main Street

Philadelphia, MS 39350

Phone: (601) 656-3710

Fax: (601) 656-3706

Email: wade@wadewhitelaw.com

MS State Bar No. 101580

Publish Dates: March 3,

March 10 & March 17