THE CHANCERY COURT OF
NEWTON COUNTY
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF DENNIS GRAY, III
CAUSE NO. 20-261
BARRY GRAY
PETITIONER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Testamentary having been granted on the 19th day of February 2021, by Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Barry Gray upon the Estate of Dennis Gray, III, deceased, notice is hereby given to al persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law wihtin ninety (90) days from the date or they will be forever barred.
THIS, the 19th day of February 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Barry Gray
Barry Gray-Administrator
Prepared by:
WADE WHITE
Attorney at Law
501 Main Street
Philadelphia, MS 39350
Phone: (601) 656-3710
Fax: (601) 656-3706
Email: wade@wadewhitelaw.com
MS State Bar No. 101580
Publish Dates: March 3,
March 10 & March 17