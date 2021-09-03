NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of February 2020, Beulah Hubbard Water Association Inc, PO Box 220, Union, MS 39365, filed renewal application No. MS-GW-16733 for a permit to continue to divert or withdraw the public waters of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use from the Lower Wilcox Aquifer, in the county of Newton, for Public Water System purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount of water at the indicated location:

PERMIT# - MS-GW-16733

VOLUME - 0.17 MG/D

RATE - 600 GPM

LOCATION - NE, NW, S23, T08N, R12E

Any person, firm, association, or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, ATTN: Chris Hawkins, PO Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application should not be approved. Letters of protest must be received within ten (10) days following publication date.

If protested, the application will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board fo the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, on or after, Tuesday, the 13th day of April 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

OFFICE OF LAND AND

WATER RESOURCES

Chris Hawkins, P.E.

Chief, Permitting, Certification,

and Compliance Division

Publish Date: March 3