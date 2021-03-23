IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

THE CITY OF NEWTON, MISSISSIPPI PLAINTIFF

VS. CAUSE NO. 21-CV-15

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI BY AND THROUGH THE HONORABLE LYNN FITCH, ATTORNEY GENERAL;

NEWTON COUNTY BY AND THROUGH THE CHANCERY CLERK OF NEWTON COUNTY; NEWTON COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY BY AND THROUGH THE HONORABLE STEVEN KILGORE; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – DEPARTMENT OF

TREASURY - INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE BY AND THROUGH THE U. S. ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE;

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE RURAL DEVELOPMENT BY AND THROUGH THE U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE; PIONEER HEALTH SERVICES OF NEWTON COUNTY, LLC; AND BENNETT TAX CO,, INC.

DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Any and all person or persons or legal entities having or claiming any interest, legal or equitable, in and to the following described real property:

PT SE SW

Section 13, Township 6N, Range 11E

Parcel No.: 068R-13-00-016.70 PPIN: 17654

Newton County, Mississippi

And

PT SE SW

Section 13, Township 6N, Range 11E

Parcel No.: 068S-13-00-016.60 PPIN: 17653

Newton County, Mississippi

MORE PARTICULLARY DISCRIBED AS:

Commence at the SE corner of the West ½ of the SE ¼ of Section 13, T6N, R11E, Newton County, Mississippi, and run thence West, 1337.52 feet; thence North, 24.31 feet to the point of beginning; thence run North 77 degrees 00’ 30” West, 1115.32 feet to the East right-of-way line of Mississippi State Highway No. 15; thence North 26 degrees 15’ 00” East, 863.16 feet, along the East right-of-way line of Mississippi State Highway No. 15; thence South 63 degrees 45’ 00” East, 533.28 feet to the West right-of-way line of South Mississippi Electric Power Association’s easement; thence South 16 degrees 01’ 56” East, 820.95 feet along the West right-of-way of South Mississippi Electric Power Association’s easement to the point of beginning. The herein described property contains 14.47 acres, more or less, and is situated in the SE ¼ of the SW ¼ and the SW ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 13, T6N, R11E, Newton County, Mississippi.

A complaint has been filed against you to initiate a civil action to confirm tax title in said land and to establish Plaintiff’s claim to said property and to cancel all claims and clouds against title in favor of Plaintiff. You are required to mail or hand deliver a copy of a written answer, either admitting or denying each allegation in the Complaint, to Brian D. Mayo, Mayo Law Firm, PLLC, Plaintiff’s attorneys, whose address is P. O. Box 218, Newton, Mississippi 39345.

YOUR ANSWER MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 3rd DAY OF MARCH, 2021, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR ANSWER IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your Answer with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 11th day of February, 2021.

/s/ George T. Hayes

GEORGE T. HAYES

Clerk, Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi

BY: /s/Chrissie Buffington

Publish Dates: March 3, March 10

& March 17