MUSICIAN WANTED

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Newton, MS, is seekng a full-time musician: Applicant must be competent in playing keyboard & piano; has ability to read music. Applicant must possess interpersonal skills to interact with members of the church. Applicant must have experience in working with church choir, youth choir & male chorus. Interested applicants should send resumes to Charlie Walker at charlie.walker49@att.net

3/10 4x