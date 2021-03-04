The City of Union Water

Department is requesting sealed bids for two (2) 10’

diameter filters for the water treatment plant. Specs for the filters are as follows:

Per Filter Media Cubic Feet

6” anthracite 82

18” greensand+ 250

6” filter sand 82

4” gravel 1/8-1/4” 55

4” gravel 1/4-1/2” 55

10” gravel 1/2-3/4” 14

Bids will be received until 12:00 P.M., April 6, 2021, at City Hall located at 404 Bank Street, Union, Mississippi 39365.

Dated this the 5th day of March 2021.

City of Union

Union, Mississippi

Publish Dates: March 10 & March 17