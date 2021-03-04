The City of Union Water
Department is requesting sealed bids for two (2) 10’
diameter filters for the water treatment plant. Specs for the filters are as follows:
Per Filter Media Cubic Feet
6” anthracite 82
18” greensand+ 250
6” filter sand 82
4” gravel 1/8-1/4” 55
4” gravel 1/4-1/2” 55
10” gravel 1/2-3/4” 14
Bids will be received until 12:00 P.M., April 6, 2021, at City Hall located at 404 Bank Street, Union, Mississippi 39365.
Dated this the 5th day of March 2021.
City of Union
Union, Mississippi
