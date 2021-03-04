IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JIMMIE LEE BROOKS, DECEASED

NO. 21-CV-24 (Intestate)

MARY C. BROOKS, ADMINISTRATRIX

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 5th day of March 2021, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Administratrix of the Estate of Jimmie Lee Brooks, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present same to the clerk of this Court for probate and registration, according to law, within 90 days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 23rd day of March 2021.

/s/ Mary C. Brooks

Mary C. Brooks, Administratrix of the Estate of Jimmie Lee Brooks

Deceased

Prepared by:

/s/ Jim Arnold

Jim Arnold (MSB #1625)

Jim Arnold, Attorney at Law

P. O. Box 128

Newton, MS 39345

Ph: 601/683-3110

Fax: 601/666-1534

Email: j.arnoldlawoffice@aol.com

Publish Dates: March 31, April 7 & April 14