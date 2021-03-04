IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JIMMIE LEE BROOKS, DECEASED
NO. 21-CV-24 (Intestate)
MARY C. BROOKS, ADMINISTRATRIX
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 5th day of March 2021, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Administratrix of the Estate of Jimmie Lee Brooks, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present same to the clerk of this Court for probate and registration, according to law, within 90 days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
This the 23rd day of March 2021.
/s/ Mary C. Brooks
Mary C. Brooks, Administratrix of the Estate of Jimmie Lee Brooks
Deceased
Prepared by:
/s/ Jim Arnold
Jim Arnold (MSB #1625)
Jim Arnold, Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 128
Newton, MS 39345
Ph: 601/683-3110
Fax: 601/666-1534
Email: j.arnoldlawoffice@aol.com
Publish Dates: March 31, April 7 & April 14