COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

INITIAL HEARING

The Town of Decatur, Mississippi, is considering applying to the Mississippi Development Authority for a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant of up to $450,000 for sewer improvements.

The State of Mississippi has been allocated approximately $25 million that will be made available to cities, towns, and counties on a competitive basis to undertake eligible community development activities. These funds must be used to benefit low- and moderate-income persons.

The activities for which these funds may be used are in the areas of public facilities and economic development. More specific details regarding eligible activities, program requirements and the rating system will be provided at a public hearing which will be held at Decatur City Hall, 66th 7th Street, Decatur, Mississippi, on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. The purpose of this hearing will be to obtain citizen input into the development of the application.

The location for this hearing is accessible to persons with disabilities. If a translator is needed for non-English speaking persons, please contact Brenda Harper, Town Clerk, at 601-635-2761 at least three (3) days prior to the meeting in an effort to accommodate this request.

In an effort to further affirm fair housing, information will be provided on the Federal Fair Housing Law at this hearing. The Town does not discriminate against any person because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin in the admissions or access to or treatment or employment in its programs or activities.

All comments are welcome and must be submitted in writing. For those unable to attend this meeting, written comments will be considered until the close of business on May 8, 2021. Written comments should be mailed to the Town to the c/o Mayor David Marshall at P. O. Box 307, Decatur, Mississippi 39327.

Publish Date: March 31