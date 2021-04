Notice of Landfill

Fee Increase

The Newton County Board of Supervisors has voted to increase the following fees at the Newton County Landfill effective May 1, 2021.

Class I and Class II Rubbish will increase from $19/ton to $25/ton with a minimum charge increasing from $4 to $10.

Garbage/Landfill Accounts will increase from a minimum charge of $6 to $10.

Publish Dates: April 14 & April 21