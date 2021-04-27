Advertisement for Bids

The Newton County Board of Supervisors will receive written, sealed bids at the office of the Chancery Clerk in the courthouse in Decatur, Mississippi, until 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, with bids to be opened shortly thereafter for the purpose of the following:

Mowing, weed eating, picking up trash and other related yard work at the Newton County Courthouse, Justice Court, Extension Office, Welfare Building, Senior Citizens Building, and Archive Building.

Bids should be quoted in an amount per cutting. All work will be under the direction of the Board President. Sealed bids should be clearly marked accordingly and may be mailed to the Newton County Chancery Clerk, P.O. Box 68, Decatur, MS 39327. The board has the right to reject any and all bids.

George Hayes

Clerk of the Board

Newton County

Publish Dates: April 14 & April 21