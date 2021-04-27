UNION PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ARCHITECTURAL &

ENGINEERING SERVICES

Union Public School District (UPSD) is seeking Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) for architectural and engineering design services and management related, but not limited to, new construction, school facility upgrades and improvements, HVAC installation and improvement, and project management. The intent of this RFQ is to solicit qualification proposals from architecture and engineering firms that describe their background, qualifications, experience, and suitability for these projects. Respondents may receive the RFQ from Director of Finance Abby Winstead at winsteada@unionyellowjackets.org. Responses must be submitted by 4:00 PM CST on April 27, 2021 to USPD Central Office at 417 South Decatur Street, Union, MS 39365.

Publish Dates: April 14 & April 21