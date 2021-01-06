IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

PNM FARMS, INC.

PLAINTIFF

VS.

CAUSE NO.21-CV-60

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI; NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI;

SCOT LIVELY, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS AND CORPORATIONS HAVING OR CLAIMING LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN AND TO THE REAL PROPERTY AND FOLLOWING

DESCRIBED LAND SOLD FOR TAXES ON AUGUST 26, 2013, PT SE4 NW4 N OF OLD HWY, PARCEL NO: 069D-26-00-001.20, S-T-R: 26-06N-11E PPIN 17018 YR

DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: ALL OTHER PERSONS, FIRMS AND CORPORATIONS HAVING OR CLAIMING LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN AND TO THE REAL PROPERTY AND FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND SOLD FOR TAXES ON AUGUST 6, 2013, PT SE4 NW4 N OF OLD HWY, PARCEL NO: 069D-26-00-001.20, S-T-R: 26-06N-11E PPIN 17018 YR 2012

WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by PNM Farms, Inc., seeking confirmation of tax title. Defendants other than you in this action are State of Mississippi, Newton County, Mississippi, Scot Lively, and all other persons, firms and corporations having or claiming legal or equitable interest in and to the real and following described land sold for taxes on AUGUST 26, 2013, PT SE4 NW4 N OF OLD HWY, PARCEL NO: 069D-26-00-001.20, S-T-R: 26-06N-11E PPIN 17018 YR 2012.

You are required to mail or hand-deliver a copy of a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to J. Tyler McCaughn, J. Tyler McCaughn, PLLC, the attorney for the Plaintiff, whose post office address is P. O. Box 28, Newton, Mississippi 39345, and whose street address is 500 Decatur Street, Newton, Mississippi 39345.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NO LATER THAN THIRTY (30) DAYS FROM MAY 12, 2021 WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said County, this the 4th day of May 2021.

George Hayes

Chancery Clerk of

Newton County, Mississippi

BY: /s/ Chrissie Buffington D.C.

Publish Dates: May 12,

May 19 & May 26