IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF JAMES PAUL BELCAS CIVIL ACTION NO. 19-cv-00074-RML

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 17th day of February, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, in Civil Action No. 19-00074-RML to the undersigned upon the Estate of JAMES PAUL BELCAS, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present same to the Clerk of this Court for probate

and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days of the date of the date of the first publication, or they will be forever barred.

THIS the 5th day of May, 2021

JERRY LEE BELCAS, EXECUTOR

Publish Dates: May 12,

May 19 & May 26