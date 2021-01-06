CONSTRUCT T-HANGAR PHASE I

A.I.P. PROJECT

NO. 3-28-0054-017-2021

Proposals for “Construct T-Hangar Phase I, A.I.P Project No. 3-28-0054-017-2021” will be received by the City of Newton at the Board Room of the Newton City Hall, 203 East Church Street, Newton, Mississippi, until 10:00 AM (Central Time) on June 17, 2021 which time they will be logged in according to the time shown at the reception desk. Bids may be electronically submitted through the Online Plan Room (https://www.neel-schafferplans.com/jobs/public) prior to the designated time. Proposals received after this time will not be accepted and will be returned unopened. Bids will be then opened at the Terminal Building at James H. Easom Field at 10:30 AM.

The work is generally described as follows:

Prepare site for future hangar, to include installing electrical grounding and conduits, pavement base and surface course, and drainage.

The contract time for the project is 60 Consecutive Calendar Days.

Liquidated damages shall be assessed based on completion of each phase of work in the allotted time for the phase. The Contract Time and Liquidated Damages for each phase are shown in the table below.

Contract Time - 60 Consecutive Calendar Days

Liquidated Damages - $500.00 per day past contract time

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00 AM on June 10, 2021 at the Terminal Building at James H. Easom Field to discuss the work. All prospective bidders are encouraged to attend.

Any questions that bidders might have should be directed to one of the following:

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., 215 Waterford Square, Madison, MS 39110, 601-898-3358 (phone),tom.henderson@neel-schaffer.com (e-mail) to the attention of Tom Henderson.

All proposals that are mailed shall be sent to the City of Newton at the address below.

Attn: Mr. Gary Turner

Public Works Director, City of Newton

James H. Easom Field Airport

P.O. Box 300

203 East Church Street

Newton, Mississippi 39345

601-683-2870

Bidders must be qualified under Mississippi Law and show a current Certificate of Responsibility issued by the Mississippi Board of Public Contractors establishing classification as to the value and type of construction work on which he is authorized to bid.

The Contract Documents (drawings, specifications, proposal forms, general conditions, etc.) may be examined at the following locations:

Mississippi Procurement Technical Assistance Program (MPTAP), Mississippi Development Authority, Minority & Small Business Development, Woolfolk Building,501 North West Street, Suite B 01, Jackson, MS 39201 (Bid Schedule Only)

FAA, Airports District Office, 100 West Cross Street, Suite B, Jackson International Airport, Jackson, Mississippi 39208

Office of Aeronautics, Mississippi Department of Transportation, 401 North West Street, Jackson, Mississippi 39201

Office of the Public Works Director, Newton City Hall, 203 East Church Street, Newton, Mississippi, 39345

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., 215 Waterford Square, Madison, Mississippi 39110

Bid documents are being made available via original paper copy or digital file. Plan holders are required to register for an account via www.neel-schafferplans.com to view and order Bid documents. All plan holders are required to have a valid e-mail address for log-in or registration. Bid documents are nonrefundable and must be purchased through the website. Questions regarding the website registration and online orders should be directed to the Plan House at 662-407-0193.

ALL BIDDERS must be properly licensed contractors at the time of submitting bids in accordance with the provisions of the State of Mississippi. Contractors submitting a written sealed bid must indicate their current Mississippi Certificate of Responsibility number on the outside of the sealed envelope containing their Bid as well as on their Bid. If the Bid is being submitted electronically through the Online Plan Room, the Mississippi Certificate of Responsibility number must be included as an attachment with the electronic bid submittal as well as on their Bid. To be considered, a bid for Construct T-Hangar Phase I must be either sealed and have clearly written on the face of the envelope the following: “Sealed bid enclosed for City of Newton – Construct T-Hangar Phase I to be opened 10:00 AM, June 17, 2021” or if submitted electronically through the Online Plan Room, the first page of an electronically submitted bid must state the same language as required on the face of the sealed envelope.

Bidder’s attention is invited to the Instructions to Bidders relative to pre-award, equal employment opportunity requirements, and non-segregated facilities.

Bids must be submitted on the standard form of bid proposal and must include a Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the Bid. The successful bidder will be required to execute the standard form of Contract and Agreement, together with a 100% Performance Bond and a 100% Payment Bond, within 10 days after formal award of the contract.

The bidder shall guarantee to hold his bid good and may not withdraw his bid for a period of 90 calendar days after the scheduled closing time for receiving bids.

This project is subject to the requirements of 49 CFR Part 26 Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Participation. The owner has not established a contract goal for small business concerns owned and controlled by qualified disadvantaged business enterprises (DBE) but encourages that the bidder seeks participation of these businesses.

This project is subject to the requirements of the Davis-Bacon Act, as amended. The Contractor is required to comply with wage and labor provisions and to pay minimum wages in accordance with the schedule of wage rates established by the United States Department of Labor.

Award of contract is also subject to the following Federal provisions:

Executive Order 11246 and DOL Regulation 41 CFR Part 60 - Affirmative Action to Ensure Equal Employment Opportunity

DOL Regulation 29 CFR Part 5 – Davis-Bacon Act DOT Regulation 49 CFR Part 29 - Government Wide Debarment and Suspension and Government Wide Requirements for Drug-free Workplace

DOT Regulation 49 CFR Part 30 - Denial of Public Works Contracts to Suppliers of Goods and Services of Countries that Deny Procurement Market Access to U.S. Contractors (Foreign Trade Restriction).

TITLE 49 United States Code, CHAPTER 501 – Buy American Preferences

The award, if made, will be made to the party submitting the bid deemed most favorable to the City of Newton at the time the conditions are stipulated. The City of Newton reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities or irregularities in the bids received.

CITY OF NEWTON

DATE: May 14, 2021

BY: Honorable Murray Weems

TITLE: Mayor

ADVERTISING DATES:

May 19 & May 26

BID OPENING: June 17, 2021