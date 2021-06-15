IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARVIN EDWARD WARE, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 21-CV-75
ALAN DALE WARE, PETITIONER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF MARVIN EDWARD WARE
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 13th day of May, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Marvin Edward Ware, deceased testate, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.
This, the 13th day of May, A.D., 2021.
/s/ Alan Dale Ware
ALAN DALE WARE, Executor
Publish Dates: May 26,
June 2 & June 9