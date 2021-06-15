IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARVIN EDWARD WARE, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 21-CV-75

ALAN DALE WARE, PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF MARVIN EDWARD WARE

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 13th day of May, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Newton County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Marvin Edward Ware, deceased testate, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will forever be barred.

This, the 13th day of May, A.D., 2021.

/s/ Alan Dale Ware

ALAN DALE WARE, Executor

Publish Dates: May 26,

June 2 & June 9