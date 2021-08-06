ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received by the Mayor and Board of Alderpersons of the City of Newton at City Hall in Newton until 5 p.m. June 4, 2021, for the following surplus vehicles:
2006 Ford Crown Victoria
VIN: 117844
Minimum Bid: $500.00
2003 Ford Crown Victoria
VIN: 102526
Minimum Bid: $500.00
2015 Dodge Charger
VIN: 791308
Minimum Bid: $1,000.00
2014 Dodge Charger
VIN: 187372
Minimum Bid: $1,000.00
Vehicles can be viewed by appointment only by contacting Newton Police Dept. at 601-683-2041.
Jay Powell
Public Works Administrator
Publish Dates: May 26
& June 2, 2021