Newton Municipal

School District

Notice of Request for Architect/Engineer Qualifications

The Newton Municipal School District is soliciting responses from qualified firms or individuals to provide architectural/engineering services on one or more projects on behalf of the Newton Municipal School District. The full form of the Request for Qualifications (“RFQ”) can be obtained by contacting the District’s Business Manager, Angela Hicks at adhicks@nmsd.us. All responses must be submitted on the official Response Form which will be included with the full RFQ. All interested parties are solely responsible for obtaining the RFQ, for delivering the information requested by the RFQ before the stated deadline, and for all costs associated with preparing and submitting the response. The completed response must be delivered to Angela Hicks in the District’s Central Office, 205 School Street, Newton, MS 39345 prior to 10:00 a.m. on June 11, 2021 in accordance with the instructions contained in the RFQ.

Publish Date: May 26,

June 2 & June 9