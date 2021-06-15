Office of Federal Programs

Request for Proposals (RFPs)

Consultants

The Newton Municipal School District’s Office of Federal Programs is accepting proposals for the 2021-2022 school year for the following service: Consultants; Consultants work with teachers and administrators to build capacity in their understanding and analysis of and responsiveness to the District’s specific academic challenges, needs, strengths, and deficits.

The purpose of this RFP is to provide a fair evaluation for all consultants.

The Newton Municipal School District’s Office of Federal Programs will negotiate contract terms upon selection. All contracts are subject to review and applicable projects will be awarded upon the signing of an agreement or contract, which outlines terms, scope, budget and other necessary items.

Interested parties should email proposals to Mrs. Cola Shelby, Federal Programs Director @ ccshelby@nmsd.us or mail proposals to P.O. Box 150 Newton, MS 39345 to the attention of Cola Shelby.

The deadline for submitting proposals will be Friday, June 11, 2021 by 4:00 PM.

Please contact the Office of Federal Programs at (601) 683-2451 or (601) 357-0519 for questions and/concerns.

Publish Date: May 26,

June 2 & June 9