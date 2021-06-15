IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF DEVIN TYLER WEED & SAMANTHA

ANASTASIA WEED FOR ADOPTION OF THE MINOR CHILD

NO. 21-AD-4

Summons

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF NEWTON

TO: THE UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER OF OAKLEY RYDER WEED

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Devin Tyler Weed and Samantha Anastasia Weed, seeking the adoption of the minor child of Dara Brooke Weed, the natural mother of same.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 o'clock a.m. on the 25th day of June, 2021, in the courtroom of the Newton County Courthouse at Decatur, Mississippi, before the Honorable Robert Logan, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 21st day of May 2021.

George Hayes

By: Chrissie Buffington, DC

Chancery Clerk of Newton County, Mississippi; DC

Publish Dates: May 26,

June 2 & June 9