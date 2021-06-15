IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF NEWTON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JIMMIE LEE BROOKS, DECEASED

No. 21-CV-24

MARY C. BROOKS, ADMINISTRATRIX

V.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JIMMIE LEE BROOKS, DECEASED AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN ANY PROPERTY IN THE ESTATE OF JIMMIE LEE BROOKS, DECEASED, INTESTATE, Respondents

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: HEIRS AT LAW OF JIMMIE LEE BROOKS, DECEASED INTESTATE, WHOSE POST OFFICE AND STREET ADDRESS, AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY ARE UNKNOWN AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY IN THE ESTATE OF JIMMIE LEE BROOKS, DECEASED.

NOTICE TO RESPONDENT(S)

You have been made Respondents in the suit filed in this Court by Mary C. Brooks, Administratrix, Petitioner, seeking a judicial determination of the heirs of Jimmie Lee Brooks, deceased intestate. Respondents other than you in this action are: Corey Brooks, Angela Brooks, and Jamie Brooks.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition to Determine Heirs of Jimmie Lee Brooks, Deceased Intestate, on the 6th day of August 2021 at 9:00 AM at the Scott County Chancery Courthouse in Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 21st day of May, 2021.

George T. Hayes, Jr.

Newton County Chancery Clerk

By: /s/ Chrissie Buffington

Deputy Clerk

Attorney for the Estate:

Jim Arnold, MSB #1625

Jim Arnold Law, LLC

P.O. Box 128

Newton, MS 39345

Ph. 601-683-3110

j.arnoldlawoffice@aol.com

Publish Dates: May 26,

June 2 & June 9